Forest Park police implement new system to help combat gun violence

FOREST PARK. Ga. — Forest Park police are deploying a new gunshot detection system to help combat gun violence.

Police said the system, called ShotSpotter, will be used in several areas throughout the city.

The system will issue public safety to alerts to law enforcement within a minute of a trigger being pulled.

The system will then notify when and where the gun incidents occurred.

Police are using the system to help reduce response times.

“We as a governing body are keenly aware of how gun violence impacts our local community, including an overall reduction to a high quality of life due to fear experienced by residents and even unwanted stresses to the criminal justice system. Introducing this advanced technology truly reflects the progress that continues to be made in our city,” said Mayor Angelyne Butler, MPA. “It is our hope that we are able to mitigate, prevent and deter senseless acts of violence that for too long have had devastating consequences for survivors, victims and families here in Georgia and across the nation.”

The platform, which is currently being used in cities like Denver, Columbus, Ohio, and Bakersfield, Calif., was approved for implementation by the Forest Park City Council and would be the first of its kind in metro Atlanta.

