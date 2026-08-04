Flashlights to Buses: Metro area elementary school suffers power outage on 1st day of school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County School District told Channel 2 Action News that on the first day of school, Tara Elementary School experienced a power outage.

District officials said the power outage led to dismissal in the dark, while the power was still out.

The power outage happened at about 1:45 p.m. and school staff used flashlights and other resources to safely organize and supervise the students until dismissal at 2:15 p.m.

The power outage didn’t only affect the school, but the surrounding homes and businesses in the Mt. Zion Road area, district officials said.

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In addition to the power outage and dark dismissal, a Clayton County School District confirmed they were investigating building-related health concerns, in response to questions from Channel 2 Action News related to parents reporting mold problems in the building.

The district did not say they were specifically checking for mold.

A district spokesperson shared the following statement about building-related reports and concerns:

“The health of our staff, particularly our students, is extremely important. Those matters reported are currently under review, and district leaders are evaluating both immediate mitigation strategies and long-term solutions to address the facility needs while maintaining a safe, secure, and supportive learning environment for students and staff.

Like school districts across Georgia and throughout the nation, Clayton County Public Schools anticipates that isolated operational and facility-related issues may arise during the course of a school year. When they do, the district remains committed to responding promptly, communicating transparently, and taking appropriate corrective action as required. This administration’s priority is to ensure that every student and staff member is provided with a safe learning and working environment where they can thrive."

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