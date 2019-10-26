  • Father injured from stepping in to keep dogs from mauling young daughter

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County father still struggles to walk after being mauled by roaming dogs in his neighborhood. 

    When the attack happened earlier this month, he protected his young daughter from the biting dogs. 

    "She's crying still. She didn't know what was going on, what was happening. And she just saw her dad just getting torn, dragged around by some dogs," the father said. 

    The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset his medical expenses.

