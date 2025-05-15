Family alleges cemetery owner took money, failed to deliver headstone

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family is demanding answers after claiming they paid thousands of dollars for a headstone that was never delivered to a local cemetery.

The dispute has drawn attention to the Carver-Moore Cemetery in Jonesboro, where other families also say they’ve experienced similar issues.

Takisha Croff says she has been fighting for justice since burying her parents at Carver-Moore Cemetery last year.

Despite paying nearly $2,800 in full for a headstone through Atlanta Memorial Depot, she says the marker is still missing months later.

“I came out on Mother’s Day because I was promised on that Friday it would be put out,” Croff said. “I got here, and it wasn’t there.”

Croff provided an invoice and bank statements showing full payment to Atlanta Memorial Depot, a company owned by Herbert Moore, who also owns the cemetery.

When Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers attempted to speak with Moore, he and his wife refused to comment and drove away, rolling up their car windows.

“This is extra stress that I don’t need,” Croff said. “We lost two parents within eight months of each other. We’ve already suffered enough.”

In addition to the missing headstone, Croff pointed to other concerns at the cemetery, including multiple plots still covered in dirt, some more than a year after burials.

Boards and a caution cone were placed over one grave. Markers were also spotted piled in grass in the back of the parking lot and behind a tarp behind the building.

“It’s very difficult,” Croff said. “I’m not just advocating for my family. There are other people out here that I’m advocating for. You have to make this right.”

Rogers also reached out to the Georgia Board of Cemeterians for clarification on how cemetery oversight is handled in the state. As of publication, no response has been received.

