Ex-deputy arrested by sheriff he is running against

A former Clayton County deputy is behind bars nearly two weeks after his wife was arrested and placed in the same jail.
Robert Hawes faces charges of false documents by an officer, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
Hawes announced earlier this month his plans to run against current Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
We have a reporter and photographer at the jail waiting for the ex-deputy to post bond.
Hawes' wife, Gerrian Hawes, was arrested and jailed over emails she sent to Hill, who claimed the emails were harassing him.
The couple have accused Hill of trying to intimidate them because he plans to challenge him for sheriff in 2020.
Hill denies that saying the timeline of the events doesn't support the contention he is retaliating against the Hawes.
Information from our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
