Dozens of officers surround Riverdale home

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News saw a large police scene gathered around a home on Myrtle Lee Court in Riverdale on Friday night. The City of Riverdale Police say it involved a domestic violence situation.

Riverdale police confirmed upon arrival they encountered a barricaded suspect inside the mobile home and during the initial contact, the suspect told officers that he was armed with a gun.

“Our team is actively working to assess and resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, our priority is the safety of those involved and restoring normal conditions,” police said in a statement.

After several hours of negotiation, the Clayton County Police SWAT team was able to make entry to the mobile home and arrest the suspect without further incident.

According to police, no injuries were reported. The suspect is now in the custody of Riverdale Police facing several charges.

