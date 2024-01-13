Deputies arrest Stockbridge man wanted for December murder

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — In early December, Victor Hull allegedly committed a murder at Ashley Woods Apartments on Quarry Road.

The 24-year-old man from Stockbridge was accused of killing 16-year-old Tahjaan Tyler, who was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on Dec. 3, 2023.

Stockbridge police said they responded to the scene and had him taken to a nearby hospital by emergency medical services, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Hull was apprehended by a combined effort of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, according to a statement from Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.

Hull was found at the Park at Mt. Zion Apartments in Jonesboro, where he was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m.

Now, he faces charges of reckless conduct, possessing a firearm or knife during commission of/attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault and murder.

According to records from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Hull has not been granted bond.

