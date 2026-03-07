Delta settles lawsuit with family of employee killed by exploding tire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a year after a Delta Air Lines employee was killed, the Atlanta-based company has settled a lawsuit with his family.

Last year, Sonia Cruz, the mother of Luis Aldarondo’s two children and executor of his estate, sued Delta for negligence resulting in his death.

According to court documents, the airline filed a notice that they had reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount of money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Aldarondo, 37, and Mirko Marweg, 58, were killed in August 2024 when a tire exploded at a maintenance shop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Sources told Channel 2 Action News that the explosion sent a piece of metal “flying like a missile,” killing the two men and seriously injuring a third.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration previously investigated the incident and cited Delta for $16,500.

RELATED STORIES:

The OSHA citation said Delta “did not furnish the employees [with] a place of employment...free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm, in that; employees were exposed to struck-by hazards while servicing pressurized multi-piece aircraft rims.”

Delta shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News after the settlement, saying that safety is their top priority.

“At Delta, nothing is more important than safety. We are not able to comment on ongoing litigation,” a spokesperson wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group