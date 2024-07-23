Couple books trip for 35th wedding anniversary only to get caught in cancellation chaos

ATLANTA — A couple spent their 35th wedding anniversary trying to re-book their flight and find their luggage after their Delta Air Lines flight was canceled.

Darlene and Wayne West should be in San Francisco on the trip of a lifetime. Instead, they are spending their vacation stuck in Atlanta.

“This is home until the 25th,” Wayne West said.

The Wests are staying in an Atlanta hotel until Thursday with only their two carry-ons and the clothes on their backs.

“Saying we weren’t going to be allowed to have access to our luggage. We couldn’t take it with us. And that was that,” West said.

The couple’s flight scheduled Sunday on Delta never got off the ground.

“Then they had a four-hour delay, then it just was cancelled,” Darlene West said.

The first leg of their trip went OK flying from Detroit for a family reunion. They drove to Atlanta to fly to San Francisco for their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.

“We spent our anniversary at the airport standing in line…which sucked,” Darlene said.

Delta is promising customers refunds and reimbursements.

“Delta teams are working tirelessly to care for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as the airline works to put flight crews and aircraft back in position following the disruption. We’re also working to make it right for our customers,” Delta said in its latest statement.

Delta is allowing changes to itineraries as well as covering eligible expenses like hotel, meals and ground transportation. The Wests, who are loyal Delta flyers, are saving and submitting their receipts.

“They’ve always been wonderful, but this time has been crazy…haven’t helped us at all.”

Delta says it could take up to a week or more for refunds to process. It could take a few more days to get everything back up and running on schedule.

Delta Air Lines’ customer service is frustrating even the most loyal customers

