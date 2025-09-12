Clayton County Sheriff asks for help finding man wanted for 2022 murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to come forward and help them find who they call their Most Wanted murdered.

Jamoriyan Eutsey is wanted for the murder of Anthony McClain.

The incident happened at the Da Barbas Lab on West Fayetteville Road on April 2, 2022.

The Clayton County Police previously announced that two other suspects were in custody in 2023 as their investigation, Eutsey is still on the run.

McClain was killed after one of the suspects, Jaimonnie Watkins-Causey, was “credited $900 in marijuana” by a barber at the West Fayeteville Road shop.

When the barber attempted to get payment for the drugs, Watkins-Causey, Eutsey, Rontavius Deon Holt and two other men went to the barbership to confront the barbers.

The barber was assaulted inside the store and there was a shootout in the parking lot, McClain, a barber and the shop owner’s son, had gone outside to get away from the altercation and was shot in the face.

Police said he died at the scene.

Watkins-Causey was later arrested in Florida in July 2022 and Holt was arrested in March 2023 by the sheriff’s office. Both were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Eutsey faces the same charges, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Anyone with information about Eutsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police. A $10,000 reward is available if the information leads to an arrest.

