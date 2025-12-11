Clayton County schools come together to take care of their students during the holiday break

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday afternoon had Friday night traffic in the lot of Clayton County’s Tara Stadium.

But the event means much more than any football game.

The county school system helped its students’ families for the holidays.

Families like Regine Peirrenau’s.

“They will save my life, because things are very difficult right now,” Peirrenau said.

A squad of school social workers distributed enough food for 600 households in a drive-thru style.

They filled trunks with full bags of free groceries.

Student Services Director Angela Horrison-Collier calls it a Christmastime tradition that dates back 30 years.

“It touches your heart. It touches your spirit, and people are grateful,” Horrison-Collier said.

“I love it. This is what it takes for a school to help families and children who go to the school. I give them all praise,” local resident Bailey said.

Administrators say that when classes are dismissed for the holidays, many students in the free lunch program miss meals.

This helps ensure they will be fed.

Moms like Peirrenau call it a Godsend.

“If you find something that can feed your family, I can say this is a blessing,” Peirrenau said.

Volunteers will also put together care packages for the 400 Clayton County students who live with their families in local hotels.

The district partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Cross Culture Church, United Way, and others to organize the giving event.

©2025 Cox Media Group