Clayton County police searching for person of interest in 2023 homicide

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Person of interest in murder of Fernando Barber, Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a BOLO for a man they say is a person of interest in a 2023 deadly shooting.

According to CCPD, Fernando L. Barber was shot and killed in August 2023.

When officers responded to a call about a person shot around 1 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2023, they found Barber dead on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.

During the investigation, police said they learned Barber had been in a fight before being shot.

Now, they’re releasing a photo of someone they believe is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the man shown in the photo is asked to call Det. E. McGhee at 770-477-3662.

For those who want to stay anonymous, information can be given to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

