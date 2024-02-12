Clayton County police asking for public’s help locating missing 17-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call in their attempt to locate a missing 17-year-old suffering with depression and ADHD, officials say.
Morgan Waller was last seen just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning at her home in the 1600 block of Hearthstone Court in Jonesboro.
Waller is a white woman, standing 5-foot-10 with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti-strapped shirt, shorts, and boots.
CCPD officials say Waller suffers from depression and ADHD.
Anyone with any information on where Waller could be is asked to please contact the CCPD at (770)-477-3550.
