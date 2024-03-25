Clayton County man accused of childhood friend’s murder arrested in DeKalb County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation.

On June 9, 2021, just before 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Highway 85 regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found, Norman Johnson III, lying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Tremaine Jackson shot Johnson multiple times, which resulted in his death. Jackson reportedly left the apartment with a bag and gun in his hands and jumped into a vehicle, before driving off.

The investigation led to Nicholas Lloyd Price, then 18, and Jackson, then 21. A tip provided by a member of Johnson’s family helped crack the case.

Authorities learned that Price was a childhood friend and former basketball teammate of Johnson. With evidence against Price, detectives began to look into who he hung out with, connecting them to Jackson. Detectives determined that robbery was the motive behind the murder.

Price was arrested last year and charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Last week, with the help of Cobb County and DeKalb County police, Jackson was found in an apartment complex off of Bouldercrest Rd.

Jackson faces charges in Cobb County for armed robbery, gang violence, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In Clayton County, he’s charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer.

On Oct. 11, 2023, a grand jury in Clayton County indicted Price and Jackson on all charges.

Jackson will be booked into the Clayton County Jail.

