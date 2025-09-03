Clayton County commissioners pass data center moratorium through end of year

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a moratorium on new data centers in unincorporated Clayton County at their most recent commission meeting.

The resolution stops the county commission from accepting applications for various permits and licenses related to the construction and expansion of data centers through Dec. 31.

The decision came in response to concerns from residents about the rapid increase in data center developments in the area, according to county officials.

“Over the past few months, my office has fielded numerous phone calls and emails voicing concerns about the sudden construction of data centers across metro Atlanta and Clayton County specifically,” Vice Chair Alaina Reaves, who sponsored the resolution, said in a statement.

The moratorium affects applications for special land use permits, rezonings, land disturbance permits, building permits, licenses, or certificates of occupancy for new data centers and the expansion of existing or under development data centers.

During this period, the Board of Commissioners plans to study the effects of data centers on the health, safety, and welfare of the county’s residents and businesses.

In the past year, two data centers have been approved in Clayton County. TA Realty is developing a data center in unincorporated Ellenwood, while Digital Realty plans to construct a data center campus within the Forest Park city limits at the former Fort Gillem site.

At the meeting, Vice Chair Reaves highlighted the importance of strategic planning in District 1, which has a high concentration of industrial corridors, stating that the moratorium will allow for better prioritization of future developments.

The moratorium provides is expected to give Clayton County an opportunity to assess the impact of data centers and plan for future developments strategically.

The Board of Commissioners said they will use this time to ensure that the growth of data centers aligns with the community’s health, safety, and welfare needs.

