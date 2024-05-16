Clayton County chairman to give address on county’s accomplishments, projects for 2024

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners announced the county chairman would address stakeholders and officials, providing new details for the county’s plans for 2024.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Morrow Center, where Chairman Jeffery E. Turner says he will highlight the commission’s progress and accomplishments of Clayton County for the year.

The State of the County event brings together the county business community and local governing bodies, as well as leaders from across the region, according to officials.

Turner is expected to present county achievements, outline projects the county has scheduled over the year and to provide an outlook for 2024 in Clayton County.

Several other leaders from the Clayton County area will be speaking as well, including Michael E. Paris, President & CEO of the Council, and Sarah Skinner, Manager of the ARC’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District.

Additionally, presenting sponsor remarks will be delivered by Jan Lennon, Deputy General Manager of Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Dr. C. Harrison Braddy, Chairman of The Development Authority of Clayton County.

“The Council is grateful for our ongoing partnership with the leadership in Clayton County to support quality growth and development,” Michael Paris, President & CEO of the Council for Quality Growth, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating Chairman Turner’s tenure and hearing what’s to come for one of our region’s fastest-growing counties.”

