Clayton Co. police searching for missing man suffering from mental illness who is off his medication

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing man suffering from mental illness who is off his medication.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 5900 block of Highway 85 about the disappearance of Moses Kitchens, 73.

Staff at the independent living home where he lives told police he left home and had not returned.

He was last seen by Dollar General employees leaving in an unknown direction.

Kitchens has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately six feet, one inch tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a checkered button-down shirt with blue jean overalls and gray shoes.

He walks with a silver cane.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

