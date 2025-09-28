Clayton Co. police searching for missing 12-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a 12-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother.

Police say Peyton Christopher, 12, left home carrying her brother, Jamare Berry, 2, at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police do not know which direction they went.

Christopher is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, shorts, and brown shoes.

Berry has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pajamas and no shoes.

If you have information about their location, police ask you to call them at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

