Clayton Co. police to host hiring events after new year

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department announced it would host two hiring events in January.

On Jan. 10, 2026 and Jan. 22, 2026, Clayton County police will hold events aimed at hiring police officers and police recruits.

The events will be held at the police headquarters located at 7911 N. McDonough Street in Jonesboro.

Police said both hiring events will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they are encouraging “enthusiastic and dedicated individuals” to join the department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group