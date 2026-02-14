Arrest made months after man found dead along Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 24-year-old has been charged months after a 50-year-old man was found dead in the roadway in Clayton County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Royal McCollough III, 24, of Jonesboro, in connection with the death of Donald Eugene Kelly.

McCollough is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was charged on Feb. 12 and is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail on related charges.

The investigation dates back to November 23, 2025, when officers responded to the area of Fayetteville Road, Williamson Mill Road in Jonesboro, around 3 a.m.

There, they found Kelly dead in the roadway.

The Jonesboro Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the death. Authorities have not released details about what led up to the killing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

