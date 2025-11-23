50-year-old found dead along Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to get answers in the death of a 50-year-old.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., a body was found in the roadway near he intersection of Fayetteville Road and Williamson Mill Road in Jonesboro, according to the GBI.

The victim was identified as Donald Eugene Kelly, 50, of Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be provided to the Jonesboro Police Department at 770-478-7407 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Atlanta at 770- 388-5019.

Anonymous tips are also accepted through the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-8477, online, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

