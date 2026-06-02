Aquaponic farm named for Andrew Young opens in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Farming of the future has officially entered the metro Atlanta area.

On Tuesday, community leaders cut the ribbon at Forever Young Aquaponics in Clayton County.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was there for the ceremony, where members of the community were invited to see what’s growing, and how it all works.

The aquaponic farm is what’s called a closed loop farm. It is fresh, organic, 100% sustainable and uses no pesticides.

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It is the vision of former Atlanta mayor and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, a passion project he’s been working on for 10 years.

The one acre aquaponic farm is completely self-sustaining, isn’t affected by inclement weather or any other issues that could be challenges for a traditional farm.

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Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the farm produces 15,000 pounds of fresh greens and vegetables every week, plus another 3,000 pounds of fresh fish.

“We grew up trying to find ways to feed the masses and to feed the hungry and give back to the community,” Walter Young, the ambassador’s brother, said at the ribbon cutting.

Under the tent at the facility, leaders in Georgia’s government and agriculture and businesses were there to witness the opening ceremony, presenting a veritable who’s who in the food and sustainability field in Georgia.

All of them want to make sure people are fed.

“The land that we need to be able to produce foods are slipping away, so this kind of innovation is so critical and so important in filling some of those gaps and being able to feed the planet,” Monica Thornton, the Executive Director of Nature Conservancy GA, said.

Thornton wasn’t the only one to praise the loop farm’s system.

“Everybody eats,” John Boyd, Black Farmer’s Association President, said. “But people just don’t like the work that goes into it. But he’s investing that piece that’s missing for farmers. I think this is the missing link.”

Food at the farm goes from seed to crop in just 21 days. Supporters said this type of sustainable farming is the future, and the manifestation of what Ambassador Young’s life has always been rooted in, caring for and feeding others.

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