Airman dresses as firefighter to surprise parents on Thanksgiving

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Grab the tissues. The Clayton County Fire Department helped a Georgia Airman surprise his family on Thanksgiving.
Airman Isaiah Johnson, who is a Jonesboro High School graduate, was able to get leave from the U.S. Navy to see his parents for the holiday.
Clayton County fire dressed him up as a firefighter and had him respond to a “fire alarm” at his parents’ house.
After investigating and giving the all clear, Johnson took off his mask and surprised his mom. Her reaction was priceless. Watch it below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}