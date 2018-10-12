80-year-old woman carjacked in Alpharetta before cross-county chase, crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say carjackers targeted an 80-year-old woman in north Fulton County but put plenty of others in danger as they sped down to Clayton County.
Police caught two people but a third made a dangerous move to get away.
A state trooper said the suspect ran across eight lanes on the interstate and dodged several cars to get away.
Georgia State Patrol put an end to the high-speed chase that involved a carjacking.
“An elderly lady in her 80s was carjacked at gunpoint somewhere in Alpharetta,” Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Stacey Collins said.
Police in East Point spotted the stolen SUV and chased the suspects south on Interstate 75.
Atlanta police jumped in and called the Georgia State Patrol.
They took over and put an end to the high drama near Southlake Parkway in Clayton County.
“After it was pitted, it struck a civilian vehicle,” Collins said.
The innocent driver crashed. The impact flipped her SUV.
