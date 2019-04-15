3 teens injured during shooting at Sweet 16 party

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say three boys were shot and wounded when a fight escalated at Sweet 16 party in Clayton County.
The teens were wounded Saturday when gunshots were fired after a large fight broke out outside LPT Studios in Morrow.
LPT is billed as a dance studio with Zumba, hip-hop and step stickers on its windows.
The answers police are hoping surveillance video will provide them, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Notre Dame Cathedral: Historic structure on fire in Paris
- Stepmom accused of starving daughter will represent herself in death-penalty case
- Huge tree slices DeKalb County home in half
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}