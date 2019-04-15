  • 3 teens injured during shooting at Sweet 16 party

    By: Lori Wilson

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say three boys were shot and wounded when a fight escalated at Sweet 16 party in Clayton County.

    The teens were wounded Saturday when gunshots were fired after a large fight broke out outside LPT Studios in Morrow. 

    LPT is billed as a dance studio with Zumba, hip-hop and step stickers on its windows.

