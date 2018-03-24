  • 1 killed in Clayton County motel shooting

    By: Raisa Habersham | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One person was shot and killed Friday night outside a motel in Jonesboro, Clayton County police said. 

    The shooting occurred at the Woods Motel on Main Street, Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said in a statement. 

    “It appears that the victim and suspect were involved in a brief verbal altercation,” Marbury said. “A short time later, (the suspect) fired at least one shot, which struck the victim.”

    The victim died at the scene.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed in Clayton County motel shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man says Clayton Co. commissioner had him cited out of retaliation

  • Headline Goes Here

    What happened? Family suspects ‘foul play' in airport worker's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Channel 2 gets help for people looking to find loved ones' graves

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver kills man in self-defense during road-rage incident, police say