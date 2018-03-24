1 killed in Clayton County motel shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One person was shot and killed Friday night outside a motel in Jonesboro, Clayton County police said.
The shooting occurred at the Woods Motel on Main Street, Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said in a statement.
“It appears that the victim and suspect were involved in a brief verbal altercation,” Marbury said. “A short time later, (the suspect) fired at least one shot, which struck the victim.”
The victim died at the scene.
