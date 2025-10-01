1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash that shut down I-75 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Interstate-75 southbound near Forest Parkway was shut down during rush hour on Tuesday.

Police say three cars were involved in the crash. What led up to the crash is still under investigation.

One person was pronounced dead, but that person’s identity has not been released.

The extent of the hospitalized victims’ injuries has not been released.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed a white sedan that had crashed into the median wall. It’s unclear what other vehicles were involved.

