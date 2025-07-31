Clarkesville man starts chase with deputies while dodging arrest warrant

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with an outstanding warrant was captured in Clarkesville on Wednesday afternoon after fleeing from officers.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said they took John Weston Welborn, 45, into custody after he took off running while they tried to serve an arrest warrant. Multiple agencies helped the sheriff’s office capture Welborn.

The incident started when a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office transport deputy noticed someone suspicious near Railroad Street Apartments in Clarkesville on Wednesday afternoon.

When deputies tried to speak to him, HCSO said Welborn fled on foot, kicking off a chase around 1:53 p.m.

Additional units from the sheriff’s office, Clarkesville Police Department, Demorest Police Department, and other agencies quickly jumped in to establish a perimeter.

Tracking dogs from the Baldwin Police Department and Banks County Sheriff’s Office were also brought in to help, along with drones flown by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and Habersham County Emergency Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 30 minutes later, Welborn was captured at 2:27 p.m. and was found to have an outstanding warrant for child support.

Welborn now faces additional charges for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

After Welborn’s capture, HCSO thanked their fellow agencies for their help.

