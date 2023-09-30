Woman knocks down UGA student’s keyboard, reaches into his tip bucket

ATHENS, Ga. — A video that’s now gone viral on social media shows a University of Georgia playing his keyboard on the streets of downtown Athens when a woman walks up to him and knocks his keyboard down.

Andrew Hsu, a fourth-year student at UGA, told Channel 2 Action News he was playing Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man,’ the song he ends every night he performs with, when a woman walked up and shoved his keyboard to the ground.

In the viral video, you can see the woman approach Hsu earlier in the night and touch the keyboard, but she walks away. She comes back around 2:30 a.m. and that’s when he sees the keyboard go tumbling to the ground.

“I’m trying not to mess up...and then I hear some low notes getting played and then, boom, my piano falls down. I look up and she has her hand hitting my piano,” Hsu said.

The 20-year-old said he was in complete disbelief for a moment, but what he says happened next left him even more shocked.

“And then she goes and says, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry,’” he describes. “And then she’s like, I’ll leave you a $100 tip. She looks like she’s gonna she’s about to take something out of her purse. But when she does, she reaches into the bucket.”

In the video, Hsu can be heard calling out to the woman and someone he calls her friend asks if he wants to fight before walking away.

“Why would I want to hit about it?” he questioned.

The piano man told Channel 2 Action News that the incident won’t get him down. He said he’ll be back out on the streets entertaining college students before you know it.

His viral video has also caught the attention of some notable names. Hsu says singer-songwriter Charlie Puth reached out to him to express his support.

He also says Casio reached out to him to offer him a brand new piano and piano stand.

“Which is absolutely amazing. Like, that’s some of the best news I’ve heard...like I did not expect that,” Hsu said.

Hsu says the woman reached out to him on social media and apologized for the incident, but claims she did not take anything from his tip bucket.

He did press charges and Athens-Clarke County police confirmed they are investigating the incident and have spoken with the woman involved, but she has not been charged.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the woman in the viral video for her side of the story, but has not heard back.

