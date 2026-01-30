With lingering ice, Athens, UGA students look ahead to snow

ATHENS, Ga. — One area that’s expected to get the most snow in our region is Athens and Clarke County.

Local officials have spent the last few days preparing.

Officials are also getting ready for intense cold.

Athens still has patches of ice left over from last weekend’s winter blast.

Still, it’s a bustling Friday night around downtown and the University of Georgia.

People are going to restaurants.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and county road crews have spent the past day spreading brine — a mixture of water and salt — on the roads.

Local emergency officials say in the last storm, they went through hundreds of tons of sand and several tons of salt, but say they have plenty of sand and salt to carry them through this winter event.

“I’m excited. I think it’ll be fun. I mean, as long as it’s not like super bad. I know some other places have had some bad winter storms, but I think it’ll be fun if it’s not icy. We’ll see.” said Vivian Turbidy, a UGA student.

UGA sent messages to students and staff Friday saying it’s “carefully monitoring the forecast.”

UGA officials say they will make a decision on whether to cancel Monday classes by late Sunday afternoon.

All residence halls will remain open.

Local officials say they’re not expecting widespread power outages, but the extreme cold could cause water pipes to burst.

Everybody around here just hopes the snow is pretty, fun and problem-free.

