UGA unveils $800K AI initiative

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia announced new investments in artificial intelligence and celebrated record achievements during its annual State of the University Address on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
President Jere W. Morehead highlighted the university’s growing impact, including a record $9.2 billion economic contribution to Georgia and $654 million in research spending last year, a 75% increase since 2015.
Morehead also unveiled an $800,000 pilot program to give thousands of students access to advanced AI tools such as ChatGPT Edu and Gemini Pro.
“We want students to build practical skills on industry-leading platforms and graduate ready to contribute on day one,” Morehead said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Elementary school students, staff member assaulted on playground by former student
- Police: DUI suspect drove vehicle with 3 children in trunk
- Ex-Georgia jailer accused of having sex with inmate multiple times
The university continues to move forward with major health initiatives, including progress toward accreditation for UGA’s new School of Medicine and construction of a $100 million medical education and research building set to open later this year.
UGA reported strong student success rates, with a 95% first-year retention rate, a 90% graduation rate and a 95% placement rate for the Class of 2024.
Morehead said a new five-year strategic plan will be released later this year to guide the university’s next phase of growth.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group