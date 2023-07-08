UGA football player apologizes, says there’s ‘no excuse’ for reckless driving arrest

ATHENS, Ga. — One of several University of Georgia football players arrested on driving charges earlier is apologizing for his behavior.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested in May on reckless driving and speeding charges.

According to police reports, Rosemy-Jacksaint was going 90 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour section of Atlanta Highway in Athens.

After a hearing earlier this week, the wide receiver released a statement apologizing to the community and the University of Georgia.

“I would like to apologize to the citizens of Athens-Clarke County for my behavior on May 23, 2023. I realize that I put you in danger and that there is no excuse for driving as fast as I was. The choice to drive at that speed was mine alone, but I also realize as a member of the UGA football team, my choices can have a negative effect on my team. For that, I also apologize to the University of Georgia, my teammates, and the Bulldog Nation. I accept my punishment and will do better moving forward.” — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Since winning their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship in January, at least four players have been arrested related to their driving. Three of them have been charged with reckless driving.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways and streets in February.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was arrested in March on reckless driving and street racing charges related to the January crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20.

In May, freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and following too closely.

Head coach Kirby Smart says they have brought in Athens-Clarke County police to educate players about the dangers of speeding and drag racing.

“We’ve got complete control of our program and the kids in our program. Do kids make mistakes? Yes, they do. It happens all across the country. It happens here. There’s no lack of control for our program,” Smart said.

