UGA dedicates new track and field complex to former coach, Olympic gold medalist

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia and the UGA Athletic Association dedicated a new 37-acre Track and Field Complex on South Milledge Avenue on Wednesday. The facility includes a nine-lane 400-meter track and 34,700 square feet of support buildings.

The new facility is named for 1936 Olympics gold medalist and former UGA track coach Forrest “Spec” Towns.

Towns was a Hall of Fame coach who ran for and led the Bulldogs. The previous track had been in use since 1965.

The original Spec Towns Track, which had been the home of the Bulldogs since 1965. The new state-of-the-art facility features specialized areas for jumping and throwing, as well as indoor and outdoor warm-up lanes designed for high-level athletic training.

UGA President Jere W. Morehead said the project followed the UGA women’s track and field team’s national outdoor championship victory last spring.

“Our world-class athletes deserve nothing less than world-class facilities, and, as I am sure our coaches and student-athletes can attest, the new Track and Field Complex certainly lives up to this lofty standard,” Morehead said.

Josh Brooks, the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, described the complex as a resource for both the university and the broader Athens area.

Brooks said the facility would provide opportunities for young athletes throughout the state of Georgia to compete.

“This facility is more than just the athletic department and more than just our city; this will be tremendous for our community,” Brooks said.

The facility includes the Spec Towns Track, a nine-lane 400-meter track with a dedicated area for jumps on the infield.

The complex is also equipped with two shot put rings, two discus and hammer throw rings and four javelin runways. University officials said the area was one of the premier throwing spaces in the country.

For training and preparation, the complex features five 100-meter indoor warm-up lanes located beneath the grandstand.

The site also has six 110-meter outdoor warm-up lanes situated along the backstretch, a turf training area and a 110-meter training hill.

The new complex replaces the original Spec Towns Track, which was located off Lumpkin Street and served as the program’s home for 60 years.

Coach Caryl Smith Gilbert, the director of men’s and women’s track and field, highlighted the program’s recent success, including Southeastern Conference and NCAA team titles last year.

She said current and former Bulldogs are regularly competing at the professional and international levels.

“I am confident this trend of success will only continue to flourish in the years to come and I am beyond excited that memorable moments will be made at this incredible new home for the Georgia track and field family,” Gilbert said.

