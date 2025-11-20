This Georgia university ranks No. 1 in the nation for short-term study abroad

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia university is at the forefront of international education.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The University of Georgia (UGA) has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for short-term study abroad participation, according to the 2025 Open Doors Report.

During the 2023-24 academic year, a total of 3,322 UGA students studied abroad for academic credit, with 3,038 participating in short-term programs lasting up to eight weeks.

“At the University of Georgia, we are committed to providing a world-class educational experience for our students,” said Benjamin C. Ayers, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “The role of study abroad in advancing student success is what drives our efforts to expand programs and develop new initiatives.”

TRENDING STORIES:

UGA students explored 68 countries during the 2023-24 academic year, with popular destinations including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Australia.

The university offered 115 faculty-led study abroad programs during that time and plans to expand to 154 programs for the 2025-26 academic year. This 34% increase reflects growing student demand and institutional commitment to international education.

This achievement marks UGA’s highest combined ranking for study abroad programs in the university’s history and the third consecutive year it has ranked in the top 10 for study abroad participation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group