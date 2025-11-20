UPS plane that crashed in Kentucky, killing 14, had cracks in engine mount: NTSB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal investigators said Thursday they found fractures in the mounts for the engine that separated from a UPS plane as it attempted to take off before crashing.

The cargo plane for the Sandy Springs-based company crashed Nov. 4 near Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport, killing the three crewmembers on board and 11 people on the ground. Another 23 people were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board also released photos in its report showing the engine flying off. Investigators said there was evidence of cracks in the left wing’s engine mount.

The MD-11 plane only got 30 feet (9.1 meters) off the ground, the NTSB said, citing the flight data recorder in its first formal but preliminary report about the Nov. 4 disaster in Louisville, Kentucky.

The NTSB said the plane was not due yet for a detailed inspection of key engine mount parts that had fractures. It still needed to complete nearly 7,000 more takeoffs and landings.

It was last examined in October 2021.

“It appears UPS was conducting this maintenance within the required time frame, but I’m sure the FAA is now going to ponder whether that time frame is adequate,” aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told The Associated Press after reading the report.

Earlier this week, Bill Moore, president of UPS Airlines, an arm of UPS, said the company is working with investigators to determine the “root cause” of the crash.

“Once we determine that, then they’ll be able to develop an inspection plan,” Moore said at a news conference in Louisville. “Can we inspect it? If so, how do we repair it? How do we put it back together? And then eventually return the fleet to service. But that’s not going to happen quickly.”

UPS said it has grounded its fleet of MD-11s and is using other aircraft during the busy holiday season.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group