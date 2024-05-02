Third suspect arrested in gang-related shooting that killed 3-year-old boy in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A third suspect in the March 8 shooting that killed a three-year-old boy in Athens has been arrested.

Desmontrez Mathis was arrested in Augusta and charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

He also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight.

Mathis was booked into the Clarke County Jail.

The fourth suspect in the shooting, Dakious Echols, is still at large.

Investigators say Mathis was involved in a gang-related shooting at a mobile home park in Athens in March that killed Kyron Zarco, 3.

Two other teens were previously arrested for the shooting, Julian Cubillos, 17, and Jayden Brown, 16.

