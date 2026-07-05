Study at Georgia university finds new health benefits from common flower

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia released the findings of a new research study showing that a good source of plant-based protein might be as easy to get as a growing pot in your backyard.

According to the study, associate professor of UGA’s college of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Anand Mohan, doctoral student Fidele Benimana and other researchers found that the humble, common marigolds.

Researchers found that marigold flowers contain about the same amount of protein as quinoa and other plant-based protein sources.

Similar to chickpeas, marigolds also stays stable at higher temperatures, which the UGA study said made it “ideal for baking purposes.”

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On top of the stability and ease of growth, marigolds’ amino acid composition “may lend an umami flavor to foods.”

“Billions of dollars of flowers are thrown away each year,” Mohan, the study’s corresponding author, said in a statement. “Can you imagine if we were able to take those flowers and use them for food instead? Mother Nature still holds a lot of truth that we don’t know yet. We must look around and uncover it.”

Researchers from the study said marigolds may not be the only edible flower with potential health benefits either, though many cultures are known to use marigolds for different dishes or teas.

“What excites me most about this research is that it challenges how we think about flowers,” Fidele Benimana, first author of the study and a doctoral student in UGA’s department of food science and technology, said. “Most people see marigolds as ornamental plants, but they also contain proteins with unique functional properties that could be useful in food formulation.

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