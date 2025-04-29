Should science be funny? UGA study says humor helps build trust in scientists

When it comes to science and scientists, how information is presented can be the difference between learning or ignoring.

A new study by the University of Georgia says one thing that can help make science easier to trust is laughter.

UGA researchers found that when scientists use "humor in their communication — particularly online — audiences are more likely to find them trustworthy and credible."

The study by UGA found that especially with research into complicated or difficult subjects, a quick joke or a funny one-liner can affect how much people like, and trust, scientists and their work.

To come to this conclusion, Alexandra Frank, a doctoral candidate at UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the study’s lead author, tested how putting humor into science posts impacts how a community responds to it.

Using satire for the test, researchers found more people trusted the content and believed its accuracy when the post was considered funny.

However, there are limits. UGA said that if the science communication is too sarcastic or negative, people don’t trust it as much.

“I think this should make scientists feel more comfortable using humor in their everyday communication, especially online communication,” Frank said. “You can still communicate using humor and be viewed as a legitimate, appropriate source of information.”

Frank said the important thing was to build their audience by keeping posts short and clever while not striking any nerves.

“I want for them to not be afraid of humor but to use it really mindfully because it can come with drawbacks,” Frank said. “Know that it can significantly increase engagement with the public, but scientists should use it cautiously. The last thing we want is to make scientists less likable.”

