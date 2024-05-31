Prosecutors not seeking death penalty against man accused in Laken Riley’s murder at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. — Prosecutors with the Clarke County District Attorney’s office will not be seeking the death penalty against Laken Riley’s accused killer, Jose Ibarra.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the prosecution is seeking a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Friday, Ibarra appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury indicted Ibarra on 10 charges: malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injuries, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing or hindering a person from making an emergency telephone call, tampering with evidence and Peeping Tom.

District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez published a memo on her first day in office, promising that she would not seek the death penalty while prosecuting cases.

Gonzalez confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden in February that she will bring in a top trial attorney for a task force in preparation for the new case.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was attacked while she was running on the University of Georgia’s intramural fields Thursday, according to the UGA Police Department.

Ibarra, 26, was in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela.

