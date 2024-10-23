Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after man found along Athens trail

ATHENS, Ga. — A suspicious death Saturday morning in Athens is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
At 9 a.m. police responded to an injured person call on Trail Creek Trail near the intersection of Oak Ridge Avenue and Vine Street.
When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Santonio Coleman. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
AACPD detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. At this time, AACPD do not believe there is any danger to the public.
Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Bradshaw at 762-400-7323 or via email.
