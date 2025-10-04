No. 12 Bulldogs bounce back from Bama loss, pull out a win against Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs are starting their new win streak in Sanford Stadium after Saturday’s victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Dawgs came out to an early lead and spent the rest of the game extending it, ultimately winning 35-14.

The Dawgs came out to an early lead and spent the rest of the game extending it, ultimately winning 35-14.

Last week, the Bulldogs fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide, snapping a 33-home game win streak.

The Bulldogs drew first blood, racking up two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Wildcats responded in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own but missed a field goal heading into the half, bringing the score to 21-7.

Kentucky got on the board one more time with a touchdown in the last two minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough to catch back up.

Next week, the Bulldogs are facing the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as they head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers.

