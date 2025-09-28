No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 17 Alabama LIVE on Channel 2: Dawgs cut lead down to 3

No. 5 Georgia battles No. 17 Alabama in a top 25 showdown between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

The Dawgs trail 24-21 in the third quarter.

10:16 p.m.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Alabama QB Ty Simpson gets wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage and can’t convert the fourth down. Georgia ball

10:07 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN DAWGS! Josh McCray bulldozes into the endzone. The extra point is good and Georgia cuts the Alabama lead down to three.

10:05 p.m.

Alabama defensive lineman James Smith is ejected for targeting.

9:56 p.m.

WAY WIDE LEFT: Alabama can’t convert a 43-yard field goal. The Dawgs get their first possession of the second half close to midfield.

43 yard field goal attempt no good.

Alabama still leads by 10.#godawgs — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 28, 2025

9:28 p.m.

HALFTIME: Alabama leads, 24-14, as the teams head into the locker room.

Alabama offense in the first half..... pic.twitter.com/MvxHIZNqPf — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 28, 2025

9:24 p.m.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson keeps it for himself and picks up the two yards to make it a 24-14 game with 34 seconds until halftime.

9:07 p.m.

Chauncey Bowens runs in the endzone untouched to make it a 17-14 game with 2 minutes to go until halftime.

8:58 p.m.

Georgia’s defense gets a much-needed stop... but Nate Frazier Jr. fumbles on the next drive. Alabama scores a 24-yard field goal to extend its lead, 17-7.

8:41 p.m.

Gunner Stockton finds a wide open Colbie Young to put the Dawgs on the board!

Third drive is the Charm--

Gunner connects with Colbie Young for the 38 yard td.

Bama still leads 14-7#godawgs — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 28, 2025

8:35 p.m.

Alabama takes a two-score lead as Ty Simpson finds Isaiah Horton for a 6-yard touchdown.

In first two Alabama drives:



28 plays

162 yards

2 TD's — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 28, 2025

8:30 p.m.

End of 1st Q - All Alabama



147 total yards - UGA with 31



7-0 Tide — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 28, 2025

8:17 p.m.

Gunner Stockton 0-4 to start the game for UGA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 28, 2025

8:12 p.m.

Alabama scores first on a Germie Bernard 6-yard touchdown reception. The Crimson Tide’s drive took nearly 7 minutes.

Impressive opening drive for Bama - 4-for-4 on 3rd down - TD 7-0 Crimson Tide

14-plays - 74 yards.. — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 28, 2025

7:25 p.m.

Is this a good omen for Georgia a beautiful rainbow over the student section inside Sanford Stadium. #GoDawgs #cfb pic.twitter.com/L4Ld0CAPh7 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 27, 2025

