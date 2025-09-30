Local

Georgia isn’t panicking after loss to Alabama. The Dawgs have been here before

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV
It’s an all too familiar result: Alabama beats Georgia.

By now, you know the numbers. The Bulldogs have lost 10 of their last 11 games to Alabama with the latest setback coming over the weekend.

Georgia never led in the game that aired Saturday night on Channel 2 and saw its six-year home winning streak snapped.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein sat down with our GameDay on 2 exclusive players correspondent KJ Bolden. He asked how he and his teammates will make sure this loss loss doesn’t impact the rest of the season.

“Like we can’t let that one game define us. You know, they got the best of us and they know what it is. You got to move on to next week because you got a lot of hard opponents in the SEC. So you can’t just let one game dictate your whole season,” Bolden said.

And that is life in the SEC. For the second straight year, Georgia starts the season 3-1 with the lone loss coming against Alabama. However, last season, the Bulldogs still won the SEC and made the College Football Playoff.

As of Monday, ESPN gives Georgia a 57% shot to make the 12-team field this year. Head coach Kirby Smart remains optimistic about this team’s chances.

“So what’s gonna separate teams is how they either fracture or don’t fracture or how their infrastructure is built to sustain losses. And we’re built for this,” Smart said. “Like we have infrastructure, we have plans. We know the pathway. So, you know, I’m excited to see where this team goes."

It’s now onto the next game against Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. for the first of three games Saturday on Channel 2.

