Male sea turtles are easier to track, thanks to process developed by UGA researchers

ATHENS, Ga. — Male sea turtles have been difficult to keep tabs on. Once they hatch, they leave land and rarely return.

But research by University of Georgia scientists has developed an easier method to learn more about the male turtles and help with their conservation.

The process allows for researchers to determine genetic information about breeding male turtles from a single egg.

The new technique will enable biologists and other researchers to create an official database of male turtles to better assist in biodiversity and species preservation.

Currently, male sea turtle populations are on the decline.

“You could have the collapse of the largest green turtle population in the world because of this lack of male production. Fewer males breeding means less genetic diversity in the next generation of turtles,” said Brian Shamblin, lead author of the study and a senior research scientist in the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. “We want to try to maintain as much genetic diversity as we can. Genetic diversity gives the populations more resiliency. It’s kind of an insurance policy for them.”

Researchers previously relied on satellite tracking or sampling multiple hatchlings and mothers both to identify father turtles and to determine how many males exist.

Those methods were challenging in terms of invasiveness, time and logistics.

Read more about the research at the UGA website.

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