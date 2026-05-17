Latest bobbleheads revealed for University of Georgia graduates

ATHENS, Ga. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled the latest officially licensed Georgia Bulldogs Graduation Bobblehead.

The officially licensed bobbleheads are limited edition and part of a new series of graduation-related bobbleheads featuring school mascots, graduation caps and diplomas.

“We’re excited to unveil the College Graduation Bobblehead Series featuring Hairy Dawg,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “This will be the perfect bobblehead for graduates of the University of Georgia to show off their school pride!”

For the series, each one is individually numbered to the year the school was founded and is produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

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Anyone looking to get one needs to know that there are less than 2,000 that will be available.

The collectibles are number individually from 1 to 1,785 and cost $40 each, with an extra $8 for shipping per order.

The bobbleheads feature a Georgia Bulldog named Hairy Dawg holding a diploma and wearing a traditional university cap and gown.

The collectibles start shipping out in November.

For those interested in picking one up, head online here.

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