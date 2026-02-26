Famed Athens restaurant Weaver D’s serves last meals as owners prepare for retirement

ATHENS, Ga. — A famous metro Atlanta soul food restaurant served up its last meal.

The owners of Weaver D’s in Athens are retiring and closing their doors after 40 years in business.

Weaver D’s won’t be sitting on East Broad Street anymore, but that didn’t stop fans and customers from showing up in droves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News was in Athens on Thursday, where the line for Weaver D’s was even longer than normal.

“Thank you everybody for coming,” Dexter Weaver, owner, told the crowd as they came in.

Weaver was busy as ever on Thursday, preparing the last meals he’ll ever serve in the little green building on East Broad Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Weaver D’s opened back in 1986, offering fried chicken, pork chops and other soul food favorites that made the place a hit.

Six years after opening, it got even more popular when rock band R.E.M. named an album after the restaurant’s slogan “Automatic for the People.”

“Thank you for showing love, because I’ve had to show love for 40 years,” Weaver said.

Dozens of customers waited in line in the rain for at least two hours on Thursday, just to get some of the comfort food at Weaver D’s one last time.

“Pork chops and collard greens, automatic for the people,” Cynthia Huggs, a customer said.

She told Channel 2 Action News she didn’t mind spending her birthday in the rain while she waited in line.

“I wish he would open somewhere else and start all over again,” she said.

Karen Dishner, also a customer, said she hadn’t waited in the line since she was in college about 20 years ago. She said she couldn’t skip closing day.

“Me and my mom used to come here all the time, she loved this place and she passed away in November so I’m happy to be here getting some food,” Dishner said.

Some locals, like Leah Weaver (no relation), said they thought Weaver D’s would always be around.

“I’ve lived in Athens 23 years and this is my first time because the lines have always been out the door,” she said. “Today seemed like a perfect day to wait in the rain.”

Customers looking for a bite to eat in the area won’t have to wait long for a new option.

A burger spot will be taking Weaver D’s place. The person who bought the property previously told Channel 2 Action News that he wanted to make sure another restaurant took Weaver D’s place, instead of student housing or some kind of parking lot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group