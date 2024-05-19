Convicted felon arrested, charged with reckless conduct in Athens after firing gun in air

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens Clarke-County Police Department say they recovered multiple firearms from a felon who was shooting his weapon in an apartment complex.

ACCPD Gang Unit officials say they served a search warrant on an apartment in Rolling Ridge Apartment complex.

During the course of their search, they found six guns in the possession of Demetrius Lumpkin, 38, of Athens.

Police officials say they seized four handguns, a pistol grip AR rifle, and a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun were seized, along with high-capacity magazines.

ACCPD officials charged Lumpkin with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence. The warrant added additional charges because of the first incident to include six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of reckless conduct.

Police say the additional charges were due to a May 12 reckless conduct incident where Lumpkin was firing his gun in his apartment complex.

