Athens man accused of sexually assaulting UGA student behind building

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said a young Athens man was charged with rape and related charges from an incident early on Saturday morning.

According to police, 19-year-old Tydarius Wingfield saw a female University of Georgia student, who police say he did not know, and asked to walk her home.

Officers responded after the incident was reported at about 1:38 a.m.

While doing so, Wingfield is said to have forced the woman behind a building on Thomas Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police used their Real Time Crime Center’s downtown camera system to observe the incident location and Wingfield and the victim’s movements, tracking him down through the downtown area and using the technology to positively identify him.

Wingfield was charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, battery and rape.

Athens police said the case remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Burgamy at 762-400-7173 or by email.

