Armed man arrested inside Athens arena hours before Megan Moroney concert

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County PD said they recently arrested a man with a gun for trespassing at an arena.

Police said they were called when a man was found in Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center on Feb. 23. The arena was schedule to hold a Megan Moroney concert later that night.

The man, who security identified as David Allen, had somehow made it past security guards to get inside the building. He was caught taking photos of the building’s interior and possibly the people inside.

Allen said he had a firearm and a pocket knife. A search of his backpack found an extra magazine for his gun, a camera and a Onewheel board.

The center’s security director told the responding officer the facility wanted to press charges, and Allen was arrested.

When the officer asked Allen why he was on the property, he said he was working on a movie being filmed on the University of Georgia campus called “21 Down” and was scouting for locations to possibly film at.

A movie “21 Down” starring Ashley Judd is filming in the Atlanta area, according to IMDB.

However, when a UGA officer called the university to ask if this story was true, the university said it had no record of working with him.

Allen said he was able to just walk into the arena. Police took him to Athens-Clarke County Jail.

