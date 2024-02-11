6 arrested, meth with street value over $340K seized in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Six people were arrested after law enforcement officials wrapped up their investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking operation in Athens.

The investigation involved the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police served a search warrant at Hallmark trailer park on Spring Valley Road and another at Pinewood Estates North trailer park on US Highway 29 North.

39 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of over $340,000 was seized, as well as a handgun and about $32,000 in cash.

Bryant McLaughlin of Dillon, South Carolina, Sammy Fleming of Eastover, South Carolina, Charles Armstrong of Loganville, David Glaze of Monroe, Edgar Garcia-Hernandez of Athens, and Jose Macias-Garcia of Athens were arrested.

All six suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

